Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel told BBC Match of the Day: “Don’t confuse patience for falling asleep. It was necessary to be patient and it was necessary also when you are more or less the only team who is responsible for the intensity and rhythm of the game.

“It is not an easy task. I’m very happy with the performance off the ball, like what happened when we lost the ball - our counter pressing was excellent. The attacking when they were on the ball was excellent. The effort off the ball, the concentration, hunger and discipline from the whole team was brilliant off the ball. That is what makes me happy and what was key today."

On Newcastle’s approach: “It can frustrate you. Big credit to the team for staying positive and to hang in there with the right attitude and never lose quality off the ball.”

On Liverpool and Manchester City dropping points: “It is a good day because of us. I believe what goes around comes around and I don’t feel happy to celebrate other performances and results.

"We should be focused on ourselves. There is a long way to go and we know what we consistently need to produce to be able to have results. It is never the moment to be happy about other teams dropping points.”