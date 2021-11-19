We're over a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign already with 11 games played, but how are Aston Villa doing compared with this point last season?

The Villans finished 11th last term but things are looking worse this time round, with nine fewer points than they had after 11 matches in 2020-21.

And we want to know how you're feeling about Villa as we exit the third international break of the campaign and enter the extremely busy run-up to the festive period in the league.

Do you think Steven Gerrard's side will finish higher or lower than Dean Smith's Villa in 2020-21?

