Hearts manager Robbie Neilson makes four changes following last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final defeat of Hibernian.

Craig Halkett picked up an injury that requires surgery and both he and Stephen Kingsley drop out of the defence, with Andy Halliday making way in midfield because of an Achilles problem. In-form, on-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms has to settle for a place on the bench.

In come defender Taylor Moore, midfielder Aaron McEneff and wingers Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven.