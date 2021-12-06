Leeds and Brentford left frustrated after draw

Harry de Cosemo, BBC Sport

As well as losing both Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips to injury, Leeds lost their composure in a difficult second-half spell that almost proved costly.

At the break, it looked like there would only be one winner, with Brentford having lost striker Ivan Toney to a positive Covid-19 test before kick-off and lacking presence without him.

But after Luke Ayling's header was kept out by an acrobatic Alvaro Fernandez, something stirred inside Thomas Frank's men. They levelled and then took the lead in a flash but squandered other chances in the interim. Leeds didn't know what had hit them.

Raphinha's impact dwindled as Patrick Bamford was summoned, and after a late victory over Crystal Palace in midweek there was another twist when the England forward popped up at the death after 11 weeks out.

Marcelo Bielsa lauded Bamford but he was left frustrated that Leeds hadn't managed to win after such a positive start.