Ronaldo to the rescue for United as Chelsea miss opportunity

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

For an hour of this game, it looked as if that Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's call to finish the season as strongly as possible had gone unheard as the home side put in yet another disappointing display.

They were lethargic and lacked the drive that Chelsea's players showed, and the visitors should have been out of sight as they peppered David de Gea's goal with first-half efforts.

When Chelsea scored, an away win seemed inevitable - but not for the first time this season, Cristiano Ronaldo came to his side's rescue.

His value to the team has often been questioned since his return to Old Trafford but, at the age of 37, he continues to defy the odds as he moved joint-second on the Premier League top scorers list with 17 goals.

Chelsea had won their past eight games on the road in all competitions - and they will wonder how they failed to make it nine as this draw ended that club record run.

Taking their chances has been an issue throughout this season and although De Gea was in incredible form the Blues will no doubt feel frustrated they could not score more than once.

In the end, it was a missed opportunity for the visitors but one that shouldn't dent their chances of finishing in the top four, with seven points needed from their five remaining games to guarantee that.