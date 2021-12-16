BBC Sport

Brighton reflect on first night of new Covid guidelines

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton have praised supporters for their help on the first night of new measures for people to attend large-scale events.

The club say "more than 49% of fans aged 18 or over" were checked as they entered the Premier League game against Wolves at the Amex.

Brighton said 92% of fans checked showed a digital NHS Covid Pass to prove they were double vaccinated.

Others used international Covid passports, NHS letters, lateral-flow tests or vaccine cards, which were accepted last night.

Two supporters were refused entry for not having acceptable documentation. There were a number of empty seats but chief executive Paul Barber said the evening had gone well.

“While we were only required to randomly check 20% of those attending, a combination of randomly pre-selecting home fans for Covid pass checks, and a series of further random checks at turnstiles for home and away fans, allowed us to far exceed our target,” said Barber.