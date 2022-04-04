A run of three successive defeats does not tarnish the "sensational" work done by Eddie Howe, according to former Scotland defender Gary Caldwell.

Sunday's thumping loss at Spurs followed defeats at Chelsea and Everton, but Caldwell credits Howe for transforming the fortunes at St James' Park.

"He should be in the manager of the year bracket in my opinion," Caldwell told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The club was on its knees before Christmas and relegation seemed a certainty.

"Howe has recruited well for what they needed. He has coached players and given them a structure that's allowed them to win enough to move away from trouble.

"He's done a sensational job."

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam agreed: "They were seven points behind and now they're 10 points ahead of the relegation zone. It's unbelievable what they've done since January.

"Losing three on the bounce will happen."

Listen to full analysis on Newcastle from 12'00 on BBC Sounds