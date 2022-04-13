Despite going out on aggregate, Chelsea have become just the second team in all European club competitions to play more than once away to Real Madrid and never lose (W1 D1), alongside Belgian side Club Brugge (D2).

Mason Mount became just the third English player to score against Real at the Bernabeu in the Champions League, after Alan Smith (March 2001) and Danny Welbeck (February 2013).

The Blues became just the second English team to score three goals away against Real in all European competition, after Manchester United did so in a 3-3 draw in the European Cup in May 1968.