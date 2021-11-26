Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Saturday's match against Wolves.

Here is what the Norwich boss had to say:

Christoph Zimmermann is the only player out at the moment while Kieran Dowell started training again yesterday and is available for selection;

On squad confidence after the recent upturn in form: "There’s a growing belief in the group after back-to-back wins";

On his arrival at the club, Smith said he received a warm welcome and has enjoyed "a really nice start" to what he hopes will be a long career at the club;

On what attracted him to Norwich, Smith "wanted to know there was stability" before joining the club;

He says Wolves are in good form and "it will be a tough game", but the Norwich supporters a tough place for them to come."

