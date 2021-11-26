Brighton v Leeds: Team news

Brighton head coach Graham Potter is optimistic Enock Mwepu will be available, with the midfielder back in training after a muscle problem.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has completed a one-game ban but Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined.

Leeds' top scorer Raphinha is fit after recovering from illness, while forward Rodrigo is back in contention following a minor foot problem.

Jamie Shackleton also returns after missing two games with a muscle issue.

This match comes too soon for Luke Ayling, who is instead expected to play for the under-23s on Monday, while Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Who makes your Seagulls side for Saturday?

Pick and share your Leeds XI here