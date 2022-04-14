Conte was present at training today after receiving a negative Covid test. He is hopeful his recovery will be complete enough to allow him to sit on the bench with his players on Saturday.

Matt Doherty’s season-ending injury “is a pity” and “really bad news” for Spurs. Boss Conte said: “You know well the improvement in our time and it’s no good for us to lose him, [Japhet] Tanganga and [Oliver] Skipp. But, we think we have the solution to cope with this until the end of the season.”

He says his players have the “desire” to play in the Champions League next season: “We have seen how important it is and how fascinating the games are in the Champions League. There is a great desire in my players to be the protagonists in this competition.”

On Spurs’ momentum: “The last 10 games in the league are very important. We have to continue to work very hard. Every game is a final and the importance of the game brings more pressure. This has to be normal when you play at a club like Tottenham.”