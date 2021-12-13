Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's record signing Jack Grealish "doesn't have to do anything different", despite a lack of goals since his move from Aston Villa.

The England international has only managed to find the back of the net twice for his current side.

But Guardiola has insisted that it is only a matter of time before the goals come.

"The way he’s playing is good. It will come, absolutely no problem.

"He'll continue to practise because you've got so many fantastic players. He thinks we have to score correct goals all the time.

"He doesn't have to. He has to play like he knows what he has to do. He has to do exactly what he is doing. No more than that.

"The rest is coming in time. He has chances to score goals every game and one day he is going to do it. He could have had a hat-trick against Watford and he will have that chance again."