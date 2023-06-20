Hibs keenly await Conference League draw

Hibs will discover their opening hurdle on Wednesday when the draw for the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League takes place at 12:00 BST.

Lee Johnson's side are seeded for the second round, meaning they will avoid daunting opponents such as Fenerbahce, Club Brugge and Bodo/Glimt.

Of the myriad unseeded teams they could land, the trickiest look to be the likes of Switzerland's Luzern, Swedes Hammarby or Aarhus of Denmark.

Other potential - and less daunting - opposition includes a fair old trek to face Gabala of Azerbaijan or Belarussians Torpedo Zhodino.

Closer to home, sides with recent history of Scottish scalps could also lie in wait. Connah's Quay Nomads - the Welsh outfit who stunned Kilmarnock in 2019 - and Rangers' 2017 conquerors Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg are potential opponents provided they win their first-round ties.

The second round will be played on 27 July and 3 August. Should Hibs make it through, they will be unseeded in round three and a fearsome list of rivals await.

But let's just take one thing at a time. For now it's all eyes on Uefa's Nyon HQ at noon on Wednesday.