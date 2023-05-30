Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is "delighted" Rangers and Scotland supporters are again getting a glimpse of his "fantastic" former teammate, John Souttar again as the defender enjoys a strong end to a frustrating season.

Souttar, 26, suffered another ankle injury in August which saw him sidelined for the majority of his first year at Ibrox, until the tail-end of the campaign.

“I’m delighted for John, he had an injury last season that carried into this season. He was desperate to play that first game of the season, perhaps he maybe wasn’t quite ready and was out then for an extended period of time which isn’t what you want when you first go to a new club.” Gordon said on BBC Scotland's Scottish Football Podcast.

“You want to settle in, you want to get out on the training pitch and get to know the other players and he got robbed of that a little bit.

“It’s a difficult time to go through that, especially at a new club where he hasn’t been before, people don’t know him and what he’s capable of."

Souttar worked his way into Michael Beale's side for the final few months of the season, completing 90 minutes in seven of the last eight league games, and has been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“I’m glad to see him now putting in the kind of performances that certainly everybody at Hearts knew he was capable of," the Scotland shotstopper added.

"He is a fantastic defender but not only that, his passing from the back sets him apart from a lot of the other defenders.

“His calmness on the ball going forward is going to be a huge asset for Rangers, as it was when I played alongside him at Hearts so it’s great to see him back.

“I hope he stays fit now and he can get an extended run of games. It’s great to see him in the Scotland team, that’s where he belongs.”