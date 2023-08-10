Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes summer signing Andre Onana will be a "fantastic asset to the team" if he can reproduce the form he showed at his previous clubs.

Onana joined from Champions League finalists Inter Milan for £47m, while United allowed long-serving David de Gea to leave the club at the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I've got no bad words to say about David de Gea. He's been a fantastic servant for the club and in a way I feel a bit sorry for him. He won the Golden Glove last season and he doesn't have a club now.

"But Erik ten Hag wants to play in a certain way and Andre Onana is the perfect fit for that way of playing. He's played really well for Ajax and Inter Milan.

"If he can produce the same form as last season, he is a fantastic asset to the team.

"But we also know that if he makes a mistake in his first couple of games, questions will be asked. It's not just questions, it's relentless pressure and I have no idea how he's going to handle that."

