Liverpool v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

  • Liverpool have won five of their six home league games against Bournemouth (D1), including a 9-0 victory in this exact fixture last season.

  • Bournemouth have never won away against Liverpool in any competition (D1 L8), with a 2-2 draw in April 2017 the only time they've avoided defeat at Anfield.

  • Liverpool haven’t lost their first Premier League home game in any of the last 19 seasons, since a 2-1 loss against Chelsea in 2003-04.

  • Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals in eight Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, though he didn't score in either meeting with the Cherries last season.

  • Patrick Kluivert scored for Newcastle away against Liverpool in December 2004. If his son Justin Kluivert scores for Bournemouth here, they would be the second father/son duo to score a Premier League goal against the Reds at Anfield after Ian Wright and Shaun Wright-Phillips.

  • New signing Dominik Szoboszlai created more chances (3) and made more off-the-ball runs into the box (6) than any other Liverpool player on his debut against Chelsea on MD1.

