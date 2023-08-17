Liverpool have won five of their six home league games against Bournemouth (D1), including a 9-0 victory in this exact fixture last season.

Bournemouth have never won away against Liverpool in any competition (D1 L8), with a 2-2 draw in April 2017 the only time they've avoided defeat at Anfield.

Liverpool haven’t lost their first Premier League home game in any of the last 19 seasons, since a 2-1 loss against Chelsea in 2003-04.

Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals in eight Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, though he didn't score in either meeting with the Cherries last season.

Patrick Kluivert scored for Newcastle away against Liverpool in December 2004. If his son Justin Kluivert scores for Bournemouth here, they would be the second father/son duo to score a Premier League goal against the Reds at Anfield after Ian Wright and Shaun Wright-Phillips.