Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United could net £20m from the sale of forward Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest if all the various clauses are met.

It is understood United manager Erik ten Hag spoke with Elanga in New York before the Sweden international flew back to the UK to complete the switch.

Although the Dutchman likes Elanga, it was clear he had little chance of any meaningful time on the pitch, so when offers came United did not stand in the 21-year-old's way.

They hope they have covered themselves with the clauses inserted into the contract and it is felt all parties ended on good terms.