Sutton's predictions: Forest v West Ham

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

This is not going to be easy for West Ham. It's Forest's first home game back in the Premier League so they will have a real go at them.

The Hammers still have injury problems at the back too, but I just think the nous of their manager David Moyes will see them edge it.

Serge's prediction: 0-2

All banter aside it's great to have Forest back in the Premier League because those derby games against them are phenomenal. I'm only going one way here though.

