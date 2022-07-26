Brailsford visits Magpies in Lisbon

Sir Dave Brailsford has delivered a talk to Newcastle's players and staff in Lisbon during their pre-season training camp.

The sporting performance expert, who is long-time friend and associate of Dan Ashworth, was invited to address the group at the team hotel.

He shared his renowned approach to sporting culture, mindset and performance, as well as taking questions from several members of the squad and backroom team.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: "I have been aware of Sir Dave's approach and his incredible achievements at the very elite level of sport for a long time, and I was delighted to finally meet him.

"He has overseen so much success in specific disciplines, but his principles are transferrable to any competitive sporting environment. It was great for him to spend some time with the group, to share his insights and to stimulate thought and discussion as we approach the new season."