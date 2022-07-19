Rangers' new boys score in win over West Ham

Summer signings Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo were on target as Rangers beat West Ham 3-1 in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox.

Ryan Kent also struck for the hosts, while Tomas Soucek pulled one back for David Moyes’ side, with all of the goals coming in the second half.

Lawrence and Matondo were introduced after the interval and the Welsh duo combined within minutes as the former drilled home a cut-back from the winger.

Lawrence set Kent up to make it 2-0 and provided a second assist by flicking the ball into Matondo's path.