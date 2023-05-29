'Goodwin hopeful of Fletcher stay'

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin remains hopeful he can retain the services of 36-year-old former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher despite confirmation of the club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Manager Jim Goodwin insisted he is ready to rip up the contracts of any Dundee United player who does not have the stomach for next season's Championship fight. (The Courier)

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has already confirmed the manager will have his transfer backing for next season despite Premiership relegation. (Football Scotland)

Read Monday's Scottish Gossip in full here.

BBC Sport

Related Topics