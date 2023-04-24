Shearer & Ketsbaia make MOTD celebrations list
Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have delved into the archive for great Premier League celebrations for the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.
Here are some of their selections:
Shearer's trademark
The Premier League record goalscorer's low-key celebration is instantly recognisable - and an absolute classic.
After finding the net, Shearer would raise his right arm and wheel away to soak in the acclaim from supporters.
Occasionally, the Newcastle United legend would surprise fans by lifting both arms, but that was generally reserved for special goals.
Ketsbaia reaches boiling point
Former Newcastle United midfielder Temuri Ketsbaia wasn't always as joyful as the image above indicates, and that was certainly the case when he scored a last-minute winner against Bolton Wanderers in January 1998.
The furious Georgian removed his boots and shirt and proceeded to kick the advertising hoardings repeatedly.
Shearer even had to retrieve his team-mate's top from the crowd so he could continue. A very bizarre one indeed.