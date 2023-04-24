Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

There is "nothing new" regarding a contract extension for Silva, who said: "If something comes up you’re going to know. I’m focused on the season."

In terms of team news, Silva's squad is as they were for Saturday's win over Leeds United.

Silva said he "heard disappointing things said about the team" after recent results.

He added that those saying the team was already on the beach are "people who don’t understand football".

Silva said his side have also proved people wrong about only being able to win with Aleksandar Mitrovic: "We are stronger with him but we are showing that we have solutions."

On Neeskens Kebano's return, Silva said: "I love him. He is a top lad. He is really positive and I love to work with positive people. Kebano is going to fight for any minute he can play."

On Villa's transformation under Unai Emery, Silva said: "He is a very good manager so it surprises no-one."

