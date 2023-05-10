The "mental approach" of Arsenal's side will be boosted by results such as a crucial win over Newcastle, says former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

The 2-0 win over the Magpies has kept the Gunners within touching distance of Manchester City in the title race.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, Brown said: "I think what they did up there deserves more credit than what it probably gets because that is one of the toughest fixtures away along with Man City.

"When you look at the statistics from that game, Newcastle gave as good as they got and were actually ahead in a number of the stats, so in terms of looking at Arsenal there was a resilience there that perhaps wasn't there in the draws they have had.

"It was really important for them as a team that they got back to that. It was a massive win and a clean sheet up at St James' Park is really hard to do."

It was in this fixture last season that Arsenal's hunt for a top-four place was effectively ended and the victory showed they had learnt from that experience.

"Newcastle really are as much of a physical side as they are a tactical side and Arsenal stood up to that and if you look forward to next season, that kind of result stands you in great stead in terms of the mental approach of the team," said Brown.

"Knowing you can go toe-to-toe with a team at a really tough ground and get a result, pitch up with a clean sheet and a win when you need it most - because if they lose that one it is over - that will do a lot for them mentally."

