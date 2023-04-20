Everton Manager Sean Dyche hopes his players can use their experience of last year's relegation battle to help guide them through the final stage of the season.

Everton avoided relegation by just four points last year, and the Toffees currently find themselves out of the drop zone but only on goal difference.

"I think experience of any kind is helpful, and if it can be used wisely then we'll look do to that," Dyche said.

"I think it gives you more of an assured base to work from when you understand the feeling of it, and had to deal with it."

Everton travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace next.

Dyche spoke on the importance of improving their form away from home, with Everton picking up just one win on the road this season.

He added: "The [away] record hasn't been great for a couple of seasons. For sure it's a tactical thing but it's also a mentality thing. Generally speaking it's a mental shift and taking on the challenge.

"It's only us that can change it, there isn't some sort of magic dust that makes it change, it's down to use as a collective force to make it happen."