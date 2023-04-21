Emma Smith, BBC Sport

Having given Sevilla a big helping hand back into the tie with the second own goal in the first leg at Old Trafford, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was found wanting for the opener on Thursday.

He was not helped by his goalkeeper, as David de Gea played a short pass to him on the edge of the area as three Sevilla players converged in an impressively co-ordinated press.

However Maguire should have done better than play a pass off Erik Lamela, just two yards in front of him. The ball rebounded to Youseff En-Nesyri - one of the stars of Morocco's 2022 World Cup exploits - who finished past the hapless De Gea.

It set the mood for the first half, where Sevilla were roared on by the deafening crowd at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and against a nervous and uncreative United.

Sevilla sit 13th in La Liga and have spent the majority of a poor season battling relegation, but they looked reinvigorated under Jose Luis Mendillibar, their third permanent manager of the season.

A stunning rabona cross from Nemanja Gudelj after half an hour demonstrated their confidence, while Luis Ocampos appeared to have doubled the lead before the break with a fine finish from the edge of the area, only for a lengthy video assistant referee check to determine Marcos Acuna had been narrowly offside in the build-up.