Football's oldest rivalry resumes at Wembley on Friday, as England play Scotland with Euro 2020 points at stake.

BBC pundits have been giving their views on the crunch encounter - and Pat Nevin has been absolutely clear on one thing: Southampton's Che Adams must play for the Scots.

"As far as our attack goes, Adams has to start. I would have picked him for the first game as well," said the former Scotland winger.

"Technically, he is the best centre-forward we have got with his link-up play, his movement and how he holds up the ball.

"For me, you get Adams in and pick who else you play around him. That could be Lyndon Dykes up there with him, or two players playing off him - there are plenty of options for [manager Steve] Clarke."

