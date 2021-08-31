'Newcastle is a club in freefall'

Alex Hurst, The True Faith podcast:

"Steve Bruce hasn't improved the Newcastle squad at all from last season.

"Don't get me wrong, Joe Willock is a really good footballer, I think he's destined for great things at the highest level, but he's ultimately got the same starting XI as he did at the end of last season. I don't think a single other Premier League club has put themselves in that position, so that's definitely an issue.

"The whole club is in freefall. The crowd really turned on Bruce on Saturday at St James' Park. I was in the away end at Villa, I've seen Newcastle get beaten plenty of times away from home, but for the first time in my life there were boos, there were songs about Bruce. There were 8,000 empty seats at St James' Park on Saturday.

"In Bruce's whole tenure, we've come from behind to win a game away from home once. If you're playing at home against Newcastle and you score, you've won the game. This isn't a new manager, he's been here three seasons now."

