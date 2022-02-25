Transfer news: United interested in Blues' Rudiger

Manchester United are interested in signing centre-back Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer when his contract with Chelsea runs out in the summer and the 28-year-old will delay a decision until the end of the season. (Mirror), external

United join Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham in the interest in Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, who is open to leaving Juventus when his contract with the Serie A side runs out in the summer. (90 Min), external

The club are also keen to sign defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund and are said to have already tabled an offer for the 26-year-old. (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, the agent of Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with United and Barcelona, says the 24-year-old is "happy" at Inter Milan. (FcInternews.it, via Football Italia), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column