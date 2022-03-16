Former Blackburn and Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch needs a bit of help becoming streetwise in the Premier League.

Friedel's compatriot Marsch attracted attention by holding a post-match huddle on the pitch after his first game in charge of Leeds and the former USA stopper believes American coaches are sometimes harshly treated in England.

“When you’re American, you’re up against it a bit in the Premier League. So I wouldn’t do things to put any fuel on the fire at all," Friedel told the Sacked In The Morning podcast on BBC Sounds.

“Bob Bradley [former Swansea City manager] got a lot of stick early doors and his reign didn’t last a long time.

"I saw Jesse’s huddle at the end of the match at Leeds and it’s important that if you’re an American coach going over there, that you quickly get someone from the UK that you trust or knows the system, to help you through the cultural nuances; what is and not accepted by the media and the fans.

"I think it’s important that you get someone on your team that can help you through ‘how do you answer the press in certain ways?’ - not the words you use but how you talk to them and how you talk to the players," added Friedel, who managed New England Revolution in Major League Soccer from 2017 to 2019.

