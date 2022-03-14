Crystal Palace v Man City: Team news

Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira has confirmed he is still without injured midfielder James McArthur.

Nathan Ferguson also remains on the sidelines but fellow full-back Joel Ward is nearing a return after five matches out injured.

Manchester City may again be without Joao Cancelo due to illness.

Defender Ruben Dias is definitely out, while Nathan Ake, Cole Palmer and Zack Steffen are still injury doubts.

