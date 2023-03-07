Former Arsenal centre-back David O'Leary says the Gunners won't have a better chance of winning the title and that it is a two-way battle with Manchester City.

O'Leary, who won two titles with the club, said Mikel Arteta's side "failed" last season, but have caught everyone by surprise this time around.

He told BBC Radio London: "The team is playing well and I don't think we'll have a better chance. It's a straight shootout with City. We won't have a better opportunity.

"You know Manchester City are going to chase you down. You know how good they are. If they can get their act together they are so experienced in the last 10 games to go and win the title - this is the thing we have got to experience.

"Last year, I felt we should have finished in fourth place instead of Tottenham, but we opened the door and didn't get across the line. Hopefully we have learned from that and hopefully we can finish it off this season.

"Did I think we'd be in the running for it? No.

"The maximum I thought we could make [this season] was third. I thought Liverpool and Manchester City would be fighting it out, but Liverpool have been very disappointing.

"Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool will all be stronger next season, so I don't think we will have a better chance of getting across the line and winning this championship."