Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper says now is not the time for the club to sack Brendan Rodgers.

Despite three successive defeats and the Foxes sitting just two points above the bottom three, he thinks Rodgers will avoid relegation.

He told BBC Radio Leicester's When Your Smiling podcast: "This is going to be really unpopular, but I have to say it - I don’t think it’s the right thing to sack him right now.

"Do I think Brendan has run his course at Leicester and maybe it would be best if both of us go our separate ways? I think that time comes at the end of the season.

"I do think he will keep us in the league, I honestly believe that. I think it’s going to be up and down, but he’s got enough players on his side and they are clearly still playing for him. I think he will get us enough points to keep us in the league.

"The reason I 100% wouldn’t do it now, there is no one out there who will come in. I think you have better opportunities staying with Brendan and there are no names out there at the minute that I would want the club to have to pay Brendan off, give him a golden handshake that is going to cost millions, and we still don’t know if we’ll stay in the league.

"That is my big concern and it’s a difficult one at the minute for a football club."

