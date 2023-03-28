Morelos a target for Galatasaray - gossip

Galatasaray are reportedly targeting a Colombian double act as James Rodriguez, currently with Olympiacos, is top of their list of summer targets along with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, with both players out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Galatasaray want to add veteran former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez, currently with Marseille, to their strikeforce along with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos for next season. (FotoMac), external

Veteran former England striker Jermain Defoe is grateful for the chance to say a proper goodbye to Rangers fans in last weekend's legends game at Ibrox after his surprise swift exit a year ago. (The Herald), external

Read all of Tuesday's Scottish Gossip