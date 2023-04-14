The bidding process to own Manchester United going to a third round is down to one of two possible reasons, says BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone.

"In simple terms, it shows that nobody has bid the money that the Glazers want in order to sell the club," Stone told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Or, it shows they cannot get the Elliot Investment Group to give them a massive loan on the type of interest rate they want.

"Indeed, it's not entirely clear that the Glazers are even willing to sell - and if this process moves on much longer without resolution that will affect the money they have in the market at the start of the transfer window."

Ex-United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel criticised how "confusing" it has been for supporters.

"You hear all kinds of different scenarios and it is confusing for fans," he said. "The fans want the Glazers out so if they are going to sell, then let the process run its course, even if it takes two years.

"If they are not going to sell, then let them get on with it.

"And then, there is the fact the stadium needs a lot of renovation. You cannot hide away from that and it cannot happen until the sale or not sale has happened.

"That's urgent."

Listen to more discussion on the race to own United from 20'45 on BBC Sounds

Get the latest episode of the How to Buy a Football Club podcast