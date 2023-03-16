Howe is anticipating a few late fitness concerns: “We have a couple of knocks. It was an intense game last week so we’ve been nursing a few players. We’ll wait and see who is fit. Nothing major hopefully but it’s a case of few players have missed training. We hope to have the majority available.”

He is hopeful Anthony Gordon will return for the Manchester United game next month: “That’s the plan – we’re trying. The scan wasn’t plain sailing. We’re doing everything we can to get him back but at the moment he’s staying off the grass and the injury’s healing.”

On changes against Wolves: “The lads that came in gave a really good account of themselves. We’ve always said competition is key to good results – we have that when everyone is fit. We ask a lot of our players physically so it’s a chance to reset and then bring them back into the team.”

He praised Alexander Isak, who came in and scored last Sunday: “Physically, he was very, very good and technically he was very good. Hopefully that goal is the start of a really good run for him. He can do a bit of everything – and my challenge to him is that he replicate that on every level.”

On former players Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood, who are now at Forest: “Both players were highly regarded by us, players and staff. They played huge roles in keeping us in the league and that is not forgotten by me or anybody connected by the club. We were very thankful for the contribution they gave.”