Gossip: Fonseca could replace Moyes
- Published
West Ham have identified Lille's Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes, who is likely to part company with the club at the end of the season. (Guardian), external
Arsenal could sell 21-year-old England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun - on loan at French side Reims this season - to RB Leipzig in the summer to help fund a £100m move for Declan Rice. (Metro), external
West Ham could also suffer a mass summer exodus with Manuel Lanzini, Angelo Ogbonna, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek set to follow captain Rice out of the door. (Football Insider), external