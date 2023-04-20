West Ham have identified Lille's Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes, who is likely to part company with the club at the end of the season. (Guardian), external

Arsenal could sell 21-year-old England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun - on loan at French side Reims this season - to RB Leipzig in the summer to help fund a £100m move for Declan Rice. (Metro), external

West Ham could also suffer a mass summer exodus with Manuel Lanzini, Angelo Ogbonna, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek set to follow captain Rice out of the door. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's gossip column