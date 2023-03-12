Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told Sky Sports: "The first half performance in general was very good. Alexander Isak scored a massive goal for us. When it’s a one-goal lead it's very delicate. It should have been more at half time.

"Wolves came back into the game, but the character shown by the group to go again and get the winning goal is a great feeling for us."

On possible penalty call for Wolves: "I didn’t think it was a penalty personally at the time, you might say I’m biased.

"I think it was Raul Jimenez going down before the contact was made."