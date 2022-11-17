Motherwell's Max Johnston is the latest to laud the talents of Ben Doak after the Liverpool winger set up the 18-year-old for a debut goal for Scotland Under-21s.

Johnston slotted Scot Gemmill's side ahead after 30 minutes on the right-back's home pitch at Fir Park and, although Iceland scored twice after the break to win the friendly, he saw enough of Doak to realise why the 17-year-old was handed his Liverpool debut and first under-21s start.

"That's the first time I've seen him - he's some player," he said. "I'm really happy with the goal but disappointed at the result. I feel like we should have got more - we had a few good chances.

"I think they came out faster than us in the second half - they threw us about and bullied us a bit in the first 15 to 20 minutes of the second half."

Johnston "really enjoyed" his first experience with Gemmill's squad after being a late call-up but has little time to rest as he expects to be back playing on loan to Cove Rangers in the Scottish Championship on Saturday.

"I'm really grateful I'm getting games at Cove just now, so I'm really enjoying in there and picked up my form a bit," he said. "I play at the weekend again - against Morton - so we'll see what happens and I hope we can get another win."