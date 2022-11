Paris St-Germain have sent scouts to watch Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, play for Brazil at the World Cup. (Todofichajes - in Spanish), external

Bayern Munich have been asked by a number of clubs, including Arsenal, about Germany winger Leroy Sane's situation but the Bundesliga champions are not looking to sell the 26-year-old. (90Min), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column