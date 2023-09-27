Livingston manager David Martindale told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "I think the first goal's a foul. It's a clear hands on. For the life of me I don't know how we've not got a foul there.

"I don't think anyone goes out to make bad decisions. Football's about opinions. It comes down to the opinions of people making those decisions. My opinion of it is that it's a foul.

"We started the second half fairly well. We give a second goal away, a cheap second goal. At that point, we've got a mountain to climb. Third goal's really, really basic - schoolboy defending. Rangers were probably value for their four goals."