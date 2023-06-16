'Old school' Mexican defender Portales joins Dundee
“Vamos Dundee!” That's the welcome message from new Dundee recruit, Mexican centre-half Antonio Portales.
Dens manager Tony Docherty says the 27-year-old is a "bit old-school in that he enjoys defending", and he arrives in Scotland after 45 appearances for second-tier Club Atlante in his homeland last season.
Docherty added: "He is effective in both boxes and has real ability to play out from the back.
"He displays real passion and desire in his performances and I think this is something that will really relate to the Dundee fans.”