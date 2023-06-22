New season shaping up as one of Livi's toughest in top flight

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston tend to revel in being written off, which could come in handy as they look to defy the odds once again in the new season.

David Martindale has perfected the art of getting his side punching above their weight despite working with the lowest budget in the league.

A squeeze on finances - and the exit of key men - means the new campaign is shaping up as Livi's toughest after five straight years of relative comfort in the top flight.

This summer has seen the departure of seven players - including skipper Nicky Devlin and fellow mainstays Jack Fitzwater and Stephane Omeonga - as well as first-team coach Christophe Berra as Martindale cuts his cloth.

The only arrival so far is defender Mikey Devlin, who is hoping to put three injury-ravaged years behind him, while striker Joel Nouble has been linked with a move away from West Lothian.

Martindale's mooted price tag of £1m for the big striker may be fanciful, but are Livi in a position to turn down any reasonable bids that come in?

Nouble would be a major loss - he was the team's leading scorer with seven goals last season, a tally all the more significant considering Livi were the least prolific Premiership club with just 36 in 38 games - but his sale would at least give Martindale some leeway to bolster the squad.

Either way, the manager's work in the transfer market will be crucial as he bids to make the most of a shoestring budget and prolong Livi's top-flight status.