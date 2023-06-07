Naismith has chance to 'build something special' at Hearts

Sporting director Joe Savage says the "sky's the limit" for Hearts under Steven Naismith as he revealed player buy-in was crucial in the decision to keep the former B team boss in charge.

Naismith will lead a management team also comprising Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest on a two-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months.

“Steven has had a wonderful playing career and worked towards this for a long time," said Savgage.

"He’s got a style and identity that I like and agree with. I think we’ll work together well to develop and enhance this team.

“We’ve been really impressed with all three of them, there’s a fantastic dynamic there and we believe they’ve earned this opportunity.

“They want to continue playing in a style that the fans like and the players enjoy. I think the performances spoke for themselves; you could tell the players really bought into what they were trying to achieve.

“The aim now is to be as successful as we can be. The first stop is to try and get through the European qualifiers which presents a challenge, but one we believe that we’re capable of rising to.

“The sky’s the limit. The three have shown in a short space of time what good ideas they have. Let’s see how far we can go because we’ve got a great chance to build something really special at Hearts.”