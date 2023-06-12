Knutsen a 'good candidate' for Celtic - Brattbakk

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Scotland

Former Celtic striker Harald Brattbakk believes fellow Norwegian and current Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen would be a "good candidate" to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic know first-hand the impressive work Knutsen has done in Norway after his side outclassed the Scottish champions across two legs in the 2021-22 Europa Conference League.

Brattbakk feels reappointing Brendan Rodgers would be "less of a risk" for his former club, but Knutsen provides an attractive alternative.

"He has all the qualifications to become a success," Brattbakk said. "He has proven he can do well with lesser resources. He's been good at picking the players he needs and wants.

"He has also proven he can perform on the European stage. But it also depends on the conditions he would work under, and he's in no hurry to leave."