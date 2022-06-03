Manchester United needed "surgery" to end the toxicity at the club so they can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool, says former Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

The Old Trafford club are undergoing a summer of change with Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard joining Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani in leaving the club since the end of the season.

Players such as Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira as well as Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Anthony Martial also have uncertain futures at United.

Lennon believes such a turnover of players was necessary under new boss Erik Ten Hag - but it won't be a quick fix under the Dutchman.

"It's difficult [so many players leaving] but it's exciting," Lennon told the Football Daily podcast.

"He is obviously getting his own way with these players leaving. Now they have to back him with the ones coming in, in order to rejuvenate Manchester United.

"There are no surprises with the players that have left. It has to be done, it needs surgery.

"It was so toxic last season on and off the pitch. The fans are craving success but it's not going to be a quick fix."

