Brighton v Manchester United: confirmed team news

Manchester United also scored three in their last match and Ralf Rangnick names the same starting 11 from the side that gained a routine 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday.

England forward Marcus Rashford is out with bronchitis and Ivory Coast central defender Eric Bailly has a back injury. Their places on the bench are taken by returning club captain Harry Maguire, after three games out with a back injury, and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United: De Gea, Telles, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot, Matic, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Fernandez, Jones, Fred, Lingard, Cavani, Garnacho.