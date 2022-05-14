Henderson's pride and dance moves
Published
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has shown off his pride and dance moves within minutes of the FA Cup final win over Chelsea.
The skipper gave up some love for his fellow players but then treated them to a few shapes in the changing room.
This Team ❤️ The determination of these lads was unbelievable today. Happy skipper!!! 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/xjfl0WdRYg— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 14, 2022
That time again 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/9iZJp8lrOd— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
