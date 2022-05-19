Confirmed team news: Everton v Crystal Palace
Everton boss Frank Lampard makes one change to the side which lost at Brentford, with Michael Keane coming into replace the suspended Jarrad Branthwaite after he was sent off on Sunday.
Ben Godfrey is on the bench.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gomes, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Godfrey, Allan, Davies, Van de Beek, Alli, Gray Welch
Crystal Palace make three changes after drawing with Aston Villa last Sunday.
Out go Conor Gallagher, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Luka Milivojevic to be replaced by Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew.
Everton fans might be grateful that Gallagher is among the substitutes.
Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Zaha
Subs: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Kouyaté, Milivojevic, Édouard, Gallagher, Rak-Sakyi, Benteke