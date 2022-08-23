We asked for your thoughts on the Ismaila Sarr deal falling through and what else Aston Villa might need to do in the transfer market.

Here are some of your comments:

Matthew: On his day, Sarr is a devastating winger. But it's hard to feel any disappointment that the move has fallen through. Gerrard doesn't play with wingers. He insists that our width comes from full-back, with central midfielders then asked to cover defenders. It's a bit of a shambles, truth be told. What we need is a change of tactics.

Pip: This is good news! We don't need another wide forward. We need a centre-back or central midfielder, particularly if Luiz won't sign a new contract we'll need someone to challenge McGinn.

Shak: Sarr would have been a good addition but I didn't think it was totally what the team needed anyway. We need another centre-back option but the midfield is a problem. McGinn has hit his level and Ramsey needs consistency. Villa need a strong and nasty midfield general. As good as he has looked, Kamara can't do it on his own.

Harry: Not overly worried by it falling through. Priority has to remain focused on a centre-back for the season to cover the massive loss of Carlos. Sarr would’ve made a welcome addition but give Cam Archer a shot, expect to see him against Bolton and deeper into the season as squad depth becomes vital.